NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

August 29, 2019

DNC to recommend scrapping Iowa, Nevada virtual caucus plans

Sanders urges coastal SC to act ‘boldly’ on climate change

Trump: Taliban deal close, US troops to drop to 8,600

Biden defends faulty telling of military heroism story

Issa moves toward challenging indicted US Rep Duncan Hunter

Trump cancels Poland trip as hurricane heads to Florida

Big NJ water agency failed in scandal when Booker was mayor

Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos

EPA moves to revoke rules on oil industry methane leaks

Mark Sanford ponders another rocky trail: challenging Trump