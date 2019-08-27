Biden: Racism in US is institutional, ‘white man’s problem’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says racism in America is institutional and it is a “white man’s problem visited on people of color.” He argues that the solution is to vote out President Donald Trump and shame the racists he has emboldened.

The former vice president said in an interview Tuesday with a small group of reporters that a president’s words matter and can “appeal to the worst damn instincts of human nature” just as they can move markets to take a nation into war.

He adds that while he would “preferably” select a woman or person or color as his running mate, he is ultimately looking for someone who is “simpatico with what I stand for and what I want to get done.”