Study finds films lag significantly in Latino representation

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study finds that Latino representation in film lags significantly behind the U.S. population and that the number of Latino characters in movies is virtually unchanged over the last decade.

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative on Monday released a report analyzing the 1,200 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2018. It found that in that 12-year period, 4.5 percent of all speaking or named characters were Latino, and just 3 percent of leads or co-leads.

Researchers found that the rate of representation has hovered between 3 percent to 6 percent over that time. In, 2018, there were Latino-speaking characters in 5 percent of the most popular films — the same rate as in 2008.

That’s despite Latinos making up 18 percent of the U.S. population. The MPAA has said Latinos made up 24 percent of frequent moviegoers.