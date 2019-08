Back at US Open, Serena beats Sharapova for 19th time in row Federer drops 1st set of US Open before winning in 4 The Latest: Federer wins, stays perfect in US Open 1st round Order restored: US beats Canada in pre-World Cup basketball Colts try to quickly turn corner following Luck’s decision Beckham back on field with Browns’ offense after hip issue LEADING OFF: Verlander vs Morton, Cubs and Mets get wild