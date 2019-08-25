British airports to introduce 3D screening for carry-on bags

LONDON (AP) — Putting small containers of liquids in plastic bags could soon be a thing of the past for airline passengers in Britain after the government announced plans to introduce 3D screening equipment for carry-on luggage at all major airports.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement Sunday that the new technology will improve security and could also mean “an end to passengers having to use plastic bags or rationing what they take away with them.”

The screeners already are being used in trials at London’s Heathrow Airport and they will progressively be rolled out to other British airports.

Heathrow CEO John Holland Kaye says the technology “will transform the passenger experience, making air travel simple, streamlined and more secure through the U.K.’s only hub airport.”