Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

August 25, 2019

Yankees slug 3 HRs off Kershaw to beat Dodgers 5-1

McIlroy ends season with a $15 million bang at East Lake

Luck finds cost of football too pricey to continue career

Big Ben makes preseason debut, Steelers beat Titans 18-6

US OPEN ’19: What to know, from Serena Williams to the Big 3

Indians lose Ramírez for playoff push with broken hand

Rendon leads Nationals past Cubs 7-5 for 5th straight win

Donaldson, Keuchel, Braves top Mets 2-1 for 8th win in row

Louisiana wins 1st Little League title, beating Curacao 8-0

LEADING OFF: Harper returns to Phillies, Ramírez has surgery