AP Top News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

August 25, 2019

High-stakes gamble: Iranian envoy gets surprise G-7 invite

Asian shares tumble as US-China trade war renews uncertainty

Hong Kong police draw guns, arrest 36 from latest protest

Trump sends mixed messages to China on trade war

US exports to lobster-loving China go off cliff amid tariffs

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west

G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires, repair damage

Hawaii or Spain? Telescope experts say it may not matter

McIlroy ends season with a $15 million bang at East Lake

Plácido Domingo gets standing ovation at Salzburg