AP Top Sports News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Luck announces retirement following Colts loss to Bears
Inconsistent Franks, No. 8 Florida rally to beat Miami 24-20
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Panthers’ Cam Newton remains in walking boot, gets treatment
Dodgers escape jam in bizarre 9th, hold off Yankees 2-1
‘Like morons’: Fashion reviews dim for MLB weekend uniforms
Louisiana beats Hawaii 9-5, moves to Little League final
Koepka leads at East Lake as stars get some separation
Djokovic not worried about blisters with the US Open afoot
Streak ends: US men’s basketball falls to Australia, 98-94