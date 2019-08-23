Bud and Broadway 411: Amazon Rain Forest Fire, Bommarito 500, Cards WIN & Taylor Swift New Music

Bud and Broadway’s 411 – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The Amazon Rain Forest is on fire – which is scaring scientists since the forest is known as the lungs of the planet.

The Bommarito 500 starts today, Bud and Broadway talked to last years winner – Will Power!

Taylor Swift released a new album today titled, “Lover” and features 18 songs.