Bud and Broadway, Bud and Broadway Audio
Bud and Broadway 411: Amazon Rain Forest Fire, Bommarito 500, Cards WIN & Taylor Swift New Music
August 23, 2019
Bud and Broadway’s 411 – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.
The Amazon Rain Forest is on fire – which is scaring scientists since the forest is known as the lungs of the planet.
The Bommarito 500 starts today, Bud and Broadway talked to last years winner – Will Power!
Taylor Swift released a new album today titled, “Lover” and features 18 songs.