LISTEN: Luke Bryan To Release 10th Anniversary Vinyl Of ‘Doin’ My Thing’

Does anyone remember Luke Bryan‘s sophomore album Doin’ My Thing? That was a joke. Of course you do! The album went Platinum and peaked at #2 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart and #6 on the Billboard Top 200 and gave us few #1’s like “Do I,” “Rain Is A Good Thing” and “Someone Else Calling You Baby.” Plus a solid little cover of the One Republic‘s “Apologize.” Can you believe it’s already been ten years since its release?

Neither can we. But anniversaries like this deserve a celebration and a release every now and again, so we were excited to get the news that the album would be released on vinyl on October 4th with two bonus songs “Y’all Can Have This Town” and “Favorite Flowers,” and he recently talked about how the album came at the right moment because it was a tough time in his career, and it had enough big hits to get him to the next level.

“I think Doin’ My Thing was such a very important album for me, my sophomore album. I learned so much, certainly after I’ll Stay Me, but now that I get to hear it on vinyl, I can go back and really remember the work that you put in,” says Luke. “It was such a tough time in my career. I mean, I’m trying to prove myself day in and day out from doing live shows to recording the best music that I can, and this album really speaks volumes of where I was at this time in my career. There are album cuts on this album that fans still request and want me to play in my live shows. I think ‘Drinkin’ Beer and Wastin’ Bullets’ was such a big song for me to go do live. The fans loved it, and Doin’ My Thing was, it was just where I was at in my life, and I’m just so glad I had some big hits on it to keep my career going onward and upward.”

