Japan leader says SKorea canceling intel deal damages trust

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says South Korea’s decision to scrap a deal to share military intelligence is damaging mutual trust.

Abe was speaking to reporters on Friday, a day after Seoul announced the decision.

He says, “We will continue to closely coordinate with the U.S. to ensure regional peace and prosperity, as well as Japan’s security.”

He says he will continue to urge South Korea “to keep promises” made in the past.

South Korea said it made the decision because Tokyo downgraded South Korea’s preferential trade status, which it said changed the security cooperation between the countries.

South Korea accuses Japan of weaponizing trade to punish it over a separate dispute linked to Japan’s brutal colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.