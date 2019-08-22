AP-NORC poll: Trump approval still weak despite economy

NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll finds about 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s overall job performance.

The poll released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds some support for the Republican president’s handling of the U.S. economy, but it gives him weak marks on other major issues.

Just 36% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, and 62% disapprove.

The numbers may be ugly for a first-term president facing reelection in 14 months, but they are remarkably consistent. Trump’s approval rating has never dipped below 32% or risen above 42% in AP-NORC polls since he took office.

The poor grades extend to Trump’s handling of several key issues: immigration, health care, foreign policy and guns.