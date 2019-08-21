NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!
AP Top U.S. News at 12:46 a.m. EDT
August 21, 2019
Shooter at large after LA deputy shot at sheriff’s station
Epstein may have gamed the system from beyond the grave
Pilot says plane crash into California ocean was no stunt
Trump’s fake accent angers Asian Americans as they veer left
Texas executes man in 1998 slaying of college student
Police supervisor to lose vacation days over Garner death
Reported illness among vapers reaches 150 possible cases
Must West Virginia governor live in capital? Suit continues
Sheriff in conservative county defends free press
Atlanta college students fear for safety day after 4 shot
Aug
24
Jason Aldean @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7:00pm
Aug 30
Gary Allan @ Chesterfield Amphitheater
Sep 5
Kacey Musgraves @ Stifel Theatre
Sep 6
Jordan Davis @ Songs4Soldiers
Sep 13
Thomas Rhett @ Enterprise Center
Sep 14
Jonas Brothers @ Enterprise Center
Sep 20
Brantley Gilbert @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre