Kip Moore Reveals The Advice He Gives To New Artists

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

We see a lot of fresh faces coming out of Nashville everyday and many of them are talented, but from time to time need a little guidance, as we all do. What better guy to you advice than Kip Moore? The Music City veteran was recently asked the question by ET Canada, “what do you tell new artists?” He said the most important thing is to have conviction in what you’re doing. As in, be yourself, and don’t chase a trend because you think that’s what you should do.

See what else Kip had to say in the video below!

