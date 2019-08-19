Hudson has no-hitter through 6 innings for Cards vs Brewers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson is working on a no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals through six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hudson has struck out six and walked three, including Christian Yelich twice. The right-hander has thrown 92 pitches, and the Cardinals lead 3-0 on Monday night in a matchup of NL Central contenders.

Milwaukee’s best chance for a hit came in the sixth when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.

The 24-year-old Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports