Cardinal Pell appeal verdict looms but may not be final word

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic cleric found guilty of sexually abusing children will learn the outcome of his appeal Wednesday though the verdict may not be the final word on his convictions for molesting two choirboys in an Australian cathedral more than two decades ago.

The Victoria state Court of Appeal heard arguments in Cardinal George Pell’s case in June. In recognition of the intense public interest, the court is livestreaming its judgment.

The former Vatican finance minister would walk free if the judges acquit him. They also could order a retrial, in which case Pell would be released on bail, or they could reject his appeal. It may go to the High Court, Australia’s final arbiter.

Pell has been in prison since March when he was sentenced to six years.