Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Economists Predict Recession, Blues Theme Nights & No Brad at CMA’s

August 19, 2019

1. A majority of economists think the U.S. economy will slip into a recession in the next two years./p>

2. The Blues announced theme nights and giveaways for the 2019-20 season.

3. Carrie Underwood will be back this year to host the 2019 Country Music Association Awards, but she’ll be doing it without longtime co-host Brad Paisley./p>