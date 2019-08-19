AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

NYPD fires officer 5 years after Garner’s chokehold death Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program Mysterious death in custody has family seeking answers Detained immigrants sue over conditions, medical care Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before jailhouse suicide Authorities praised for handling of protests in Portland Brand-name drug prices rising at slower pace, lower amounts Q&A: Recession jitters are rising. Is there reason to worry? ‘Codfather’ settlement means magnate will never fish again Wildfire acreage way down in California this year _ so far