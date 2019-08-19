AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

NYPD fires officer 5 years after Garner’s chokehold death
Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program
Mysterious death in custody has family seeking answers
Detained immigrants sue over conditions, medical care
Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before jailhouse suicide
Authorities praised for handling of protests in Portland
Brand-name drug prices rising at slower pace, lower amounts
Q&A: Recession jitters are rising. Is there reason to worry?
‘Codfather’ settlement means magnate will never fish again
Wildfire acreage way down in California this year _ so far