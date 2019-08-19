NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

August 19, 2019

Democrats spending millions to take back statehouses

As rivals head to California, Biden chooses New Hampshire

Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program

US prisons chief removed from position after Epstein’s death

Omar: Go to Israel, see ‘cruel reality of the occupation’

Warren apologizes for heritage claim, woos Native Americans

With eyes on election, White House insists economy is strong

No. 4 House Democrat issues call for impeachment inquiry

Amash dumped Trump, and now Mich. district may dump Amash

Michael Bennet banking on moderation in age of Trump