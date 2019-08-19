AP Top Health News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Brand-name drug prices rising at slower pace, lower amounts Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program US attorney seeks to block plan for supervised drug center French police suicide rate climbs, French govt is flummoxed Experts: Burning Man playa dust not serious health concern New York pursuing Sacklers’ financial records in opioid case Leaked UK memos warn of food, drug shortages in Brexit chaos Java still a no-no for Mormons despite fancy coffee names UK to pressure social media companies to fight anti-vax info Philippines: Still-unknown disease prompts culling of pigs