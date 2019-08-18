Japan’s exports fall in July for eighth straight month

TOKYO (AP) — Government data show Japan’s exports fell for the eighth straight month in July as worries continued about President Donald Trump’s trade policies denting Asian economic growth.

The Ministry of Finance said Monday exports and imports fell in July, compared to the same month a year ago. Exports fell 1.6%, while imports slid 1.2%, resulting in a trade deficit of 249.6 billion yen ($2.35 billion).

Global markets have been in turmoil because of Trump’s trade war with China. A slowdown in China is certain to hurt other regional economies, including Japan’s.

Japan’s exports to China in July fell 9.3% while its imports from China gained 2.8%. Japan’s exports to the U.S. in July grew 8.4% while imports from the U.S. rose 3.5%.