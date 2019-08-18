AP Top Science News at 1:27 a.m. EDT

Blooms, beasts affected as Alaska records hottest month
Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to glacier
From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species
National lab details $13B in building plans over next decade
Steel mill sorry for spill that killed fish, closed beaches
Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic
NASA picks Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ for lunar lander job
Critics blast Oregon repeal of tsunami-zone building ban
California sound system tries to keep whales and ships apart
NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice