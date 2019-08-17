Sanders, Warren are courting black pastors, millennials

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are in Georgia making election appeals to thousands of black millennial Christians.

The senators are competing to be the leading progressive alternative in the 2020 contest to former Vice President Joe Biden, and younger black voters could offer an important source of support.

Biden remains atop primary polls partly because of his standing with older black votes. Younger African Americans are more divided on their opinions about the large field of candidates.

Sanders and Warren will have back-to-back question-and-answer sessions Saturday with black pastors at the Young Leaders Conference. The gathering includes about 5,000 black millennials of faith.

Sanders struggled to get enough black support early in his 2016 presidential bid and lost key states to Hillary Clinton because of it.