AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim Portland ‘ground zero’ for protests between right, left-wing Doctors say new rule will mean sicker immigrants, Blooms, beasts affected as Alaska records hottest month Phoenix looks to be next big city with citizen police review Medical examiner rules Epstein death a suicide by hanging NRA wants a role when Oliver North meets state investigators Java still a no-no for Mormons despite fancy coffee names Gun control advocates call for new gun laws at rallies