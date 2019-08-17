AP Top Sports News at 1:05 a.m. EDT

Thames’ HR in 14th, Yelich’s 2 help Brewers beat Nats 15-14 Boone, Gardner, Yanks again hammer umps, beat Indians 6-5 Braves use homers, better bullpen to beat Ryu, Dodgers 4-3 Hamlin wins at Bristol to spoil DiBenedetto’s upset bid Justin Thomas crushes Medinah with 61 for 6-shot lead Brosseau’s RBI single in 13th lifts Rays past Tigers 1-0 Giants may not have to worry about Eli getting hurt anymore Dodgers’ Urìas to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty Barty upset in Cincy semifinal; Djokovic also knocked out Red Sox LHP Sale goes on IL with left elbow inflammation