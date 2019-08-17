NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Science News

AP Top Science News at 2:13 a.m. EDT

August 17, 2019

Blooms, beasts affected as Alaska records hottest month

From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species

National lab details $13B in building plans over next decade

Steel mill sorry for spill that killed fish, closed beaches

Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic

NASA picks Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ for lunar lander job

Critics blast Oregon repeal of tsunami-zone building ban

California sound system tries to keep whales and ships apart

NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice

Sailing team to fly 2 crew to US to bring Thunberg boat back