AP Top Science News at 2:13 a.m. EDT

Blooms, beasts affected as Alaska records hottest month From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species National lab details $13B in building plans over next decade Steel mill sorry for spill that killed fish, closed beaches Thailand’s lost baby dugong dies from shock, eating plastic NASA picks Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ for lunar lander job Critics blast Oregon repeal of tsunami-zone building ban California sound system tries to keep whales and ships apart NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice Sailing team to fly 2 crew to US to bring Thunberg boat back