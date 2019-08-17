AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad
Warren, Sanders get personal with young, black Christians
Signs of recession worry Trump ahead of 2020
Native American voters, once overlooked, seek role for 2020
Portland ‘ground zero’ for protests between right, left-wing
AP Interview: Pelosi assails ‘weakness’ of Trump, Netanyahu
Bullock tries to find middle ground on guns
Abrams brings Fair Fight 2020 to Georgia
Trump meets with national security team on Afghanistan
Trump allies push back on proposed foreign aid cut