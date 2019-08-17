NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

AP Top International News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

August 17, 2019

Afghan official: Suicide attack in wedding hall kills 63

China condemns US lawmakers’ support for Hong Kong protests

Indian authorities begin easing clampdown in Kashmir

House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad

Sudanese protesters sign final power-sharing deal with army

Activist emerges as new leader of Moscow election protests

Tlaib declines to visit West Bank, citing Israeli conditions

From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species

EU Commission chief to have emergency gallbladder operation

Italy’s Salvini agrees to let 27 minors off migrant ship