10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO WAS GRANTED A WEST BANK VISIT ON HUMANITARIAN GROUNDS

Israel’s interior minister says he has received and granted a request by Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the Israeli-occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds. Israel had earlier decided to ban Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar from visiting.

2. CLAIMS: MIGRANT KIDS SPLIT AT BORDER HARMED IN FOSTER CARE

A review of 38 legal claims obtained by the AP shows taxpayers could be on the hook for more than $200 million in damages from parents who say their children were harmed while in U.S. government custody.

3. ‘YOU HAVE TO VOTE FOR ME’

Trump seeks to reassure supporters about the state of the U.S. economy and tells rallygoers in New Hampshire that their financial security depends on his reelection.

4. POLICE EXERCISES ACROSS FROM HONG KONG SEEN AS THREAT

In light of pro-democracy protests, members of China’s paramilitary police have been seen marching and practicing crowd-control tactics at a sports complex across from Hong Kong.

5. TARIFF WAR KEEPS MARKETS UNSTEADY

Global shares were mostly higher, although turbulence continues on global markets amid ongoing worries about the U.S.-China trade conflict.

6. GEORGIA FACING BALLOTING DILEMMA

A judge orders the state to quickly pivot to hand-marked paper ballots if election officials fail to meet the timeline they’ve set to implement a new voting system.

7. PYONGYANG REBUFFS SEOUL

North Korea says it has no plans to talk with South Korea and fires two more projectiles into the sea to extend a torrid streak of weapons display that’s apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over their joint drills and slow nuclear negotiations.

8. A BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE FOR EL PASO VICTIM

A Texas man invites the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years, slain in the mass shooting at a border-town Walmart.

9. RELIGIOUS BLACK VOTERS WEIGH GAY CANDIDATE’S BID

When it comes to Pete Buttigieg in South Carolina, many religious black voters are conflicted between a cultural openness for same-sex marriage and their deeply held biblical convictions.

10. ‘THIS IS LIKE A PILGRIMAGE’

Tie-dyed pilgrims and white-haired Woodstock festival veterans are converging at the generation-defining site to celebrate its 50th anniversary.