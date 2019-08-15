Advocates: Mississippi plant fires workers left after raid

Witnesses say a Mississippi chicken processing plant has fired most remaining workers after nearly 100 accused of immigration violations were arrested last week.

Mississippi Immigration Coalition volunteer Terry Truett says she was called to a park in Morton on Tuesday. Former workers at PH Food said they’d been abruptly fired. Workers also tell advocates the company is withholding pay.

PH Food is one of seven Mississippi plants raided Aug. 7. Federal agents arrested 680 people accused of working illegally, including 99 at PH Food.

Truett says remaining workers were later asked to sign identity verification forms. Truett says managers fired all but “a handful” of workers Tuesday.

The company has declined to comment.