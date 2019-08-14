The Highwomen Release Official Audio From Their Song ‘Highwomen’ From Debut Album

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

A couple of months ago The Highwomen member and Nashville star Brandi Carlile told us the all women, all-star group’s debut album is finished. The group consists of Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby as well as a rotating cast of other female artists, that formed earlier this year. What we also know is that the new supergroup has a couple of honorary Highwomen, Sheryl Crow and Yola, that were collaborators on the album, according to Carlile.

“Almost all of us are mothers of young girls. And we all grew up listening to country music,” she points out. “We recognize that we’re in a time right now where our daughters don’t have the same country music heroes that we had. Our goal is simply to elevate all women and completely abandon the concept of competing with one another, so that we can let as many women through the door as possible, and give our girls those country music heroes that we all had.”

