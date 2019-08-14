NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

BIG 3: Hong Kong Airport Opens, Ford Warranty Ext & STL HS Football Goes Nat’l

August 14, 2019

1. Police in riot gear are squaring off with protesters on the streets of Hong Kong.

2. Ford Motor Company is extending its warranty on clutch and related hardware on 560-thousand Focus and Fiesta cars./p>

3. Columbia, MO takes #5 spot for “Best College Towns.”