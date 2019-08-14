AP Top News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff Asian stocks lower after US indexes tumble on recession fear AP source: John Hickenlooper to end 2020 bid on Thursday Biographer: Statue poem embraces migrants from ‘all places’ Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world For inmates like Epstein, suicide watch is meant to be short Trump’s New Hampshire struggle: Voters feeling ‘Trumpgret’ Leaders say love will triumph over hate after El Paso attack Trump suggests trade deal can wait for Hong Kong resolution Jay-Z defends NFL deal with Roc Nation, talks Kaepernick