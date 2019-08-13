Brothers Osborne’s ‘Live At The Ryman’ Album Gets A Release Date

PHOTO: MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY IMAGES

Talk about a cool album to look forward to. Nashville’s Brothers Osborne is set to release a live album that’s due out October 11th later on this year and it was recorded at historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville which is home to the Grand Ole Opry. As the duo explains, it’s a real honor just to play even one night at the Ryman, let alone 3 nights. And you can bet the new material features their current hit “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”.

“To play this place one night is a gift, an accomplishment to remember. But the fact that we did it three times, I can’t even wrap my mind around it.” They say in the promotional video, which btw you can see below! Let us know if you’re excited to hear the new LIVE album from Brothers Osborne at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman