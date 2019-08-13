AP Top International News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos
China denies US Navy ship visits to Hong Kong amid unrest
Russian military orders village evacuation, then cancels it
Trump delays tariffs on some Chinese goods until December
Kashmir’s main city a maze of razor wire and steel barriers
Top of the polls, German politician downplays far-right past
Italy’s premier to face senators amid leadership challenge
Kremlin: Putin doesn’t think Moscow protests significant
UN urges reluctant EU nations to help stranded migrants
Canada police: 2 teen fugitives took their own lives