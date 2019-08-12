Governor wants answers on 4 kids separated from families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor says at least four children from his state were recently separated from their parents by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wrote Monday to demand the agency halt the practice until it has a plan to ensure the welfare of children.

Wolf asked Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan to account for all children separated from their parents this year in Pennsylvania and to tell him how long they were kept apart.

Wolf said in the letter that the four children are U.S. citizens and come from at least three migrant families.

Messages seeking comment were left with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement press office in Washington and an agency spokesman in Philadelphia on Monday.