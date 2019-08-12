Epstein death shifts federal focus to possible conspirators

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are turning their attention to possible charges against anyone who conspired with the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein in his alleged sexual abuse of underage girls.

Two days after Epstein’s apparent suicide in jail, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday that any co-conspirators in the sex-crimes case “should not rest easy” and that Epstein’s victims deserve justice.

Police reports and other court documents show Epstein relied on an entire staff of recruiters and other associates to line up young victims.

One possible roadblock to further charges is the controversial non-prosecution agreement Epstein signed more than a decade ago in Florida.

That deal specifically shielded from prosecution several women who have been accused in lawsuits of arranging encounters between Epstein and underage girls.