NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

August 12, 2019

Epstein death shifts federal focus to possible conspirators

Scrutiny of Epstein’s death and co-conspirators intensifies

Feds: Friend of Ohio gunman bought body armor, ammo magazine

Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to toss #MeToo conviction

After Mississippi ICE raids, job fair draws hopeful workers

Michigan State agrees to protect patients in deal with feds

Utah man closer to death by firing squad after losing appeal

Lawyer: Polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has mental breakdown

Freed inmate Cyntoia Brown marries recording artist J. Long

Firefighter was dad to 3 of 5 kids killed in day care blaze