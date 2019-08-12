NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Uncategorized

AP Top News at 1:13 a.m. EDT

August 12, 2019

Scrutiny of Epstein’s death and co-conspirators intensifies

Hong Kong leader defends police, dodges protesters’ demands

Feds: Friend of Ohio gunman bought body armor, ammo magazine

Portland, Oregon, braces for far-right rally, counterprotest

Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.

Report: Costs in most states exceed subsidies for child care

Canada police: 2 teen fugitives took their own lives

New rules to deny green cards to many legal immigrants

Parts of South and Midwest grapple with dangerous heat wave

Early study results suggest 2 Ebola treatments saving lives