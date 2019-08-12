AP Top News at 1:13 a.m. EDT

Scrutiny of Epstein’s death and co-conspirators intensifies
Hong Kong leader defends police, dodges protesters’ demands
Feds: Friend of Ohio gunman bought body armor, ammo magazine
Portland, Oregon, braces for far-right rally, counterprotest
Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
Report: Costs in most states exceed subsidies for child care
Canada police: 2 teen fugitives took their own lives
New rules to deny green cards to many legal immigrants
Parts of South and Midwest grapple with dangerous heat wave
Early study results suggest 2 Ebola treatments saving lives