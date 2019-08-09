Trump defends Hamptons fundraiser billionaire host

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump is attending a pair of fundraisers Friday in the Hamptons amid increased scrutiny of the high-dollar donors helping to finance his reelection campaign.

Among them is Stephen Ross, the real estate developer whose Related Companies owns Equinox and SoulCycle , who is hosting one of the events. He is also the majority owner of the Miami Dolphins.

Trump is praising Ross as a “great friend” and “very successful guy,” and is insisting the scrutiny will actually be positive. He says, “The controversy makes Steve Ross hotter.”

Trump said he is expecting to raise between $11 million and $12 million Friday afternoon. He’ll then be heading to New Jersey for summer vacation at his Bedminster golf course.