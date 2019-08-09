Too many candidates: Some Iowans tired of massive 2020 field

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Across the early primary states, Democratic voters have seen a parade of more than two dozen presidential candidates march through their states for months. Some are starting to get exhausted with the primary field and are anxious to take on Donald Trump.

Iowans treasure the national attention that shines on them every four years when presidential candidates descend on the state, whose caucuses mark the beginning of an election year.

But as virtually every Democratic contender swings through Iowa this weekend to participate in the famed state fair, even some die-hard Democratic activists are getting restless.

They’re worried the historically massive field isn’t shrinking fast enough and the debate stages are too crowded.