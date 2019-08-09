The Latest: Hickenlooper suggests senators can’t beat Trump

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on nearly all 2020 Democratic presidential candidates speaking at Iowa’s “Wing Ding” fundraiser (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says the country is “embarrassed and ashamed” by President Donald Trump’s “incoherent behavior on the world stage” — but he will still be very difficult to beat in 2020.

Hickenlooper is telling Iowa’s “Wing Ding” fundraiser that Donald Trump’s approval rating is at 42 percent, only a bit lower than Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama before they won re-election. He also says neither Reagan nor Obama had “an economy as strong as the one today.”

Hickenlooper says the Democrats need to look at history to beat Trump. He’s taking a swipe at the numerous Democratic senators seeking the White House, saying no senator has ever beaten a sitting president — only former governors have.

___

6:25 p.m.

Democratic presidential hopefuls have begun speaking at the “Wing Ding” party fundraiser in northern Iowa, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of neighboring Minnesota kicking things off.

Klobuchar is joking about the number of candidates set to speak Friday night in the town of Clear Lake, noting the event wasn’t as well attended when she addressed it previously. She says, “Last time I had 20 minutes, and this time I have 20 candidates.”

Klobuchar is also mentioning last week’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, saying President Donald Trump has stoked fear and hate nationwide.

She adds, “He is afraid of” the National Rifle Association and having “a woman in the White House.”

She is urging the crowd, “Let’s build a future free of fear.”

___

4:45 p.m.

Nearly all the Democrats running for president are descending on northern Iowa to make personal pitches to hundreds of would-be supporters in the state that kicks off presidential primary voting.

Around 20 candidates are speaking at Friday night’s Wing Ding, an annual fundraiser featuring chicken wings in Clear Lake, population about 8,000.

The event coincides with the state fair in Des Moines, and most White House hopefuls have been crisscrossing Iowa for days, some by bus or RV.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke canceled his planned Iowa visit to remain in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, where a mass shooting killed 22 people.

O’Rourke said Friday on Facebook that he’ll attend more funerals and continue hospital visits, but will rejoin the campaign “at some point” and “sooner or later.”