S.Korea says N.Korea has fired 2 more projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two more projectiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military. It is likely another protest at the United States and South Korea continuing joint military exercises that the North says are aimed at a northward invasion.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said Saturday that Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were launched from an area near the North’s east coast. It didn’t immediately Identify the projectiles or how far they flew, but North Korea has unleashed a series of test firings of short-range ballistic missiles in recent weeks.

The North Korean missile tests, which U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly played down, come amid stalled diplomatic talks with the United States on the North’s nuclear program. So far, North Korea has stuck by its unilateral suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests, which came during a diplomatic outreach to Washington last year.

The North described recent test-firings as a new rocket artillery system and short-range ballistic missile launches. It previously called them a “solemn warning” to South Korea over its plans to continue military drills with the United States. Experts say the North’s weapons display could intensify in the coming months if progress isn’t made on the nuclear talks.