LISTEN: Springfield Walmart, New Cards Logo & Field of Dreams MLB Game!

Police and an off duty firefighter are being called heroes after stopping a man who allegedly had body armor, military fatigues and tactical weapons at a Walmart in Springfield, MO yesterday. Police confirm that he had loaded weapons and more than one hundred rounds of ammunition.

The St. Louis Cardinals soft launched a new STL logo yesterday – it’s hardly noticeable – many of the lines are more curved that before. Our redbirds return home tonight to play the Pirates at 7:15pm.

The Yankees and the White Sox will be playing a regular season game at the “Field of Dreams” site in Iowa NEXT August. They’re building a temporary, 8,000 seat ballpark there to accommodate the game.