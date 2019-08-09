Hong Kong protests move forward despite police objections

HONG KONG (AP) — Another day of protests in Hong Kong has started with a rally of parents calling for greater protection for their children as ordinary people have increasingly become caught in skirmishes between anti-government demonstrators and police.

Hong Kong is in its ninth week of mass, city-wide demonstrations despite police objections to the rallies.

The movement began in June against an extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial. Since the government suspended the legislation, however, protesters have broadened their demands to include electoral reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged police abuse.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under the framework of “one country, two systems,” which promises the semi-autonomous city certain democratic freedoms.