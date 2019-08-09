David Berman, founder of indie rockers Silver Jews, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — David Berman, founder of the indie rockers Silver Jews, whose witty lyrics and deadpan delivery influenced scores of bands, has died. He was 52.

Berman’s death Wednesday was confirmed by his father and his record label, Drag City. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Silver Jews disbanded in 2009 after six studio albums, starting with “Starlite Walker” in 1994 and ending with “Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea” in 2008. Now magazine called him one of the “most brilliantly sardonic voices in indie rock.”

Berman resurfaced this year in Purple Mountains, releasing an album by the same name with the songs “Maybe I’m The Only One for Me” and “She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger.”