AP Top U.S. News at 2:31 a.m. EDT

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans Documents: Epstein ducked sex-abuse questions in deposition Shooter’s ex-girlfriend: The dilemma of when to intervene Suspect in deadly California rampage pleads not guilty Armed man at Walmart says he was testing right to bear arms Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported Figure skater sues ex-coach over molestation allegations Documents: Plant owners ‘willfully’ used ineligible workers Michael Brown’s father seeks new investigation into killing Virginia transgender bathroom case: Judge favors ex-student