AP Top Sports News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

AP Source: Kaepernick ready to compete to play Mets rally for 4 in 9th, rock Nats 7-6 for 7th win in row Indians beat Twins 6-2, pull even for Central Division lead Gardner tossed, streak ends at 9 as Yankees lose 8-2 to Jays Browns’ Callaway suspended 4 games by NFL for drug violation Johnson takes 1-shot lead over Spieth at Liberty National Woods withdraws from Northern Trust, citing oblique strain USA Basketball plays first scrimmage in advance of World Cup Biles leads US Championships despite somewhat off night Painful calf will continue to keep Luck on Colts’ sideline