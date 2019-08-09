NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

August 9, 2019

AP Source: Kaepernick ready to compete to play

Mets rally for 4 in 9th, rock Nats 7-6 for 7th win in row

Indians beat Twins 6-2, pull even for Central Division lead

Gardner tossed, streak ends at 9 as Yankees lose 8-2 to Jays

Browns’ Callaway suspended 4 games by NFL for drug violation

Johnson takes 1-shot lead over Spieth at Liberty National

Woods withdraws from Northern Trust, citing oblique strain

USA Basketball plays first scrimmage in advance of World Cup

Biles leads US Championships despite somewhat off night

Painful calf will continue to keep Luck on Colts’ sideline