NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

August 9, 2019

Democrats use Iowa event to attack Trump _ not each other

Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader glues self to president

Apparent Trump plan to cut foreign aid draws bipartisan fire

Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA

Trump heads for golf club holiday with summer storms looming

Harris says Trump enjoys inciting hateful speech, actions

IMF contradicts Trump: China hasn’t manipulated its currency

Biden centers campaign where he started: Trump’s character

Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported

Too many candidates: Some Iowans tired of massive 2020 field