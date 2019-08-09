AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

Democrats use Iowa event to attack Trump _ not each other Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader glues self to president Apparent Trump plan to cut foreign aid draws bipartisan fire Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA Trump heads for golf club holiday with summer storms looming Harris says Trump enjoys inciting hateful speech, actions IMF contradicts Trump: China hasn’t manipulated its currency Biden centers campaign where he started: Trump’s character Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported Too many candidates: Some Iowans tired of massive 2020 field