AP Top News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

Documents: Plant owners ‘willfully’ used ineligible workers Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader glues self to president Democrats use Iowa event to attack Trump _ not each other Virginia transgender bathroom case: Judge favors ex-student China waiting out Hong Kong protests, but backlash may come Armed man at Walmart says he was testing right to bear arms Documents: Epstein ducked sex-abuse questions in deposition NKorea fires 2 missiles into sea in likely protest of drills Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims